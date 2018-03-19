Davido definitely coming, says Ginimbi

By Godwin Muzari

Businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who is working with a local promotions company to bring Nigerian star Davido for a concert on April 21, has assured music fans that their international star will definitely make it to Zimbabwe for the show.

The concert comes after Davido failed to travel for his 2017 tour on two occasions. Ginimbi, who is Davido’s friend, said the Nigerian singer talks about the concert almost every day when they discuss their personal issues.

“Davido is a friend and we regularly communicate. We have known each other for many years and he respects me a lot. I also appreciate his talent and we discuss various personal, arts and business issues. I talk to him almost every day,” said Ginimbi.

“When we started talking about the show, he told me that he owed people of Zimbabwe an apology and a big show to make up for his failure to travel last year. He is so passionate about the tour and he told me to deliver the message to Zimbabweans on his behalf.

“The video clip that he sent on social media shows that he is committed, but it does not say all. He has said a lot to me about the concert. He said he will stage a performance that can be folded into three shows because he loves his Zimbabwean fans and feels obliged to express his love through a memorable show.”

Ginimbi said Davido will travel with his full band. He is expected to jet into the country two days before the show to assure fans of their commitment to the tour.

The concert will see the VIPs and VVIPs having a feel of Ginimbi’s trademark all-white parties as they would be required to come dressed in all white to give the concert a touch of style. South African actress Boity will be the host of the night while local artistes to perform at the event include Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Ex-Q.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said they are confident Davido will make it this time around after failing to attend their album launch and a rescheduled show last year.

“This time Davido has given a serious assurance. He has apologised and explained the situations that held him back at his previous aborted tours. People have been waiting to see him on stage with Jah Prayzah performing ‘My Lilly’ and they should look forward to an exciting affair on April 21.

“We are thankful to Ginimbi for being part of this show. We know we will make it this time. We want people to have fun on the day,” said Mushapaidze. The Herald