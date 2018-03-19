PoliticsFeaturedNews

Cyclone Chamisa hits Gweru – PICTURES

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa continued with his countrywide campaign, taking his message of change to Kwekwe and Gweru over the weekend. 

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) leader was accompanied by fellow MDC Alliance leaders Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Agrippa Mutambara and Jacob Ngarivhume among others.

On Saturday Chamisa addressed crowds at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre in Kwekwe before the MDC Alliance bandwagon moved to hold another rally inside Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday.

