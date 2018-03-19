Church defrauded of $18 000

By Tarisai Machakaire

A former chairperson at Kuwadzana Baptist Church appeared in court on Friday, charged with converting to personal use money meant for the payment of rates and other bills.

Menzies Mazibanhanga, 42, was charged with theft of trust property when he was summoned to appear before Harare magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa.

He is denying the allegations.

The complainant is Kuwadzana Baptist Church, represented by its current chairperson, Faction Suwali, 56.

Prosector Devoted Nyagano alleged that sometime in 2010 Kuwadzana Baptist Church assigned Mazibanhanga to pay City of Harare rates and other bills on behalf of the institution.

The court heard that Mazinanhanga was given $1 000 on May 13, 2011 but only paid $300 and converted $700 to personal use.

Using the same modus operandi, Mazibanhanga converted a total of $18 000 meant for the church’s rates after making part payments and not paying full amounts every month.

The offence came to light after Kuwadzana Baptist Church obtained a print out of the City of Harare rates and bills and realised that they were in arrears of $18 000.

Investigations led to Mazibanhanga’s arrest as the person who had been mandated to handle and pay the arrears. DailyNews