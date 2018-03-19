Britain sinks Zim roadshow – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

A much-hyped Zimbabwean investment conference in London this week had to be radically changed at the last minute after a number of Zimbabwean government ministers were unable to get British visas.

The conference was organised by an organisation called Consolidated Africa Services (CAS), which initially listed Finance Minister Chinamasa as among the speakers, along with Industry Minister Mike Bimha, Foreign Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, Agriculture Minister Air Chief Marshall Perrance Shiri, Mines Minister Winston Chitando and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, as well as Central Bank Governor John Mangudya and his predecessor Gideon Gono, now the Chairman of the Special Economic Zones Authority.

Mention of some of these delegates was later dropped from CAS’s website and when Vigil activists gathered early on Thursday outside the conference at the prestigious Royal Geographical Society we were unsure which of them, if any, would turn up. Representatives of the organisers appeared equally unsure when we asked them which ministers would attend.

The usual po-faced executive-type people bustled past a sculpture set into the wall of the building showing David Livingstone (‘discoverer’ of the Victoria Falls). They didn’t give it a glance but they couldn’t miss the Vigil’s banner adorned with posters reading: ‘Reforms before investment in Zimbabwe’, ‘Free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe’ and ‘End corruption and state looting in Zimbabwe’. Most people accepted our flyers, one of which read:

‘Beware Zimdaba 2018: Exiled Zimbabweans welcomed the ousting of Robert Mugabe in the military coup last November. But the Zimbabwe Vigil cautions against prematurely embracing the new regime represented here at Zimdaba 2018. They are out for your money because they have destroyed the economy. ‘We are open for business,’ they say. But so far it’s all words. No repressive laws have yet been repealed.

Apart from the addition of a few generals, an air chief marshall etc, the cabinet is made up of the same corrupt Marxist Zanu PF politburo. You do not have to hire ‘experts’ to look into the background of the delegates: simply google them yourselves. You will find, for instance, that the Chairman of the Special Economic Zones Authority, Gideon Gono, was the Governor of the Zimbabwe Reserve Bank when the Zimbabwe dollar was destroyed by record-breaking inflation.

Elections are due by August. Before you consider investing in Zimbabwe, you would be wise to see whether they are judged free, fair and credible. For further information about the situation in Zimbabwe see our book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’, available from Amazon. It features some of the bogus ‘comrades’ you will be meeting at the conference.’

We noticed that, among the people attending the conference, was the former Labour government minister Lord Hain, who in his youth was a notable anti-apartheid activist.

The South African newspaper Mail and Guardian has accused him of hypocrisy over his business interests in Zimbabwe (see: http://amabhungane.co.za/article/2018-03-16-lord-hains-zimbabwe-hypocrisy). Lord Hain left the meeting early.

Other points

Thanks to our activists who got up early to attend the Vigil demonstration outside the Royal Geographical Society. There were a couple of valiant journeys: Abigail left Glasgow the night before the demo and messaged us at 7.45 am from the venue – she was to return home in the evening. Elector caught the coach at 3 am from Nottingham to join us. It was good to have with us Sunit Bagree from Action for Southern Africa (previously the Anti-Apartheid Movement). We will be joining him in a protest he has organised against the human rights abuses of King Mswati of Swaziland on 19th April.

It was snowing when we arrived and still snowing when we left. We had half expected some signs of life in the Embassy given all the people over for the investment conference. They must have decided to stay in bed.

Mugabe’s bleating to the international press about being illegally deposed confirmed our belief that he is delusional, since he blatantly ignored the law when he was in power. His most potent comment came in an interview with the AU representative earlier in which he said there was no possibility of fair elections because the army was in charge.

Mnangagwa was equally silly for declaring Mugabe a National Holiday. While we welcome the new president’s promises of change and reform in his New York Time article, we are alarmed by his comment reported elsewhere that there would be no opening up of the airwaves before the elections.

