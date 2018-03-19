Acie Lumumba’s marriage exposed

While he has been riding on “the bachelor on” demand wave, the courts have just burst his bubble and revealed that 29-year old politician Wiliam Mutumanje, aka Acie Lumumba is actually married.

In the political circles, Lumumba is popular for his Zanu PF inclination and insulting former president Robert Mugabe with the F word after his relationship with the party went sour, hence going on to form his party Viva Zimbabwe.

He is also famous for a sex tape that exposed his manhood. Mutumanje took it further and did a photo shoot that left many drooling at the sight of his six pack.

Unlike the belief that was there and according to court papers Mutumanje is married to Lillian Rufaro Madyara whom he made a $10 000 transfer in bond notes after allegedly defrauding it from a friend.

This is the same Madyara who in January last year denied that she was dating Mutumanje, reportedly saying that they were just friends.

According to the case in the courts, Lumumba is facing charges of stealing $8 000 from a colleague before transferring the money into his wife’s bank account.

According to investigations by the paper the two have a baby boy together who was born late last year. He is Mutumanje’s second son, as he has another one, a nine-year-old who lives outside the country.

According to her Instagram profile Madyara is a fashionista and fashion blogger.

Mutumanje is currently out on free bail and the complainant in the case is Graham Tineyi of One Commando Barracks in Craneborne, Harare.

The State alleged that on February 27, Mutumanje met Tineyi at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The two are said to be friends.

The court heard that when Tineyi arrived at the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority point, he was told that the limit of American dollars one has to carry when going out of the country was $2 000.

With Mutumanje’s help Tineyi managed to leave $8 000 to a person known to Mutumanje, who later gave the latter access to the money. DailyNews