Why does Mugabe not just shut up?

Robert Mugabe must never have imagined himself outside the Zimbabwean presidency.

He was so drunk with power that his own family at some point actually thought Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans belonged to them.

His SABC interview, organised by political flip-flopper Jealousy Mawarire, all but reflected how shocked Mugabe is to be out of power.

It seems he even wants to be handed back the presidency if at all such madness would ever be fathomable.

However, it seems Zimbabweans have moved on. Mugabe continuously runs away from his contribution to Zimbabwe’s economic fall. It was his populist policies that did Zimbabwe down, promising as it was when he led it to independence from the British in 1980.

Mugabe is talking about his removal from office today but he cites one aspect of a whole process, that is the military intervention.

Deliberately, he does not want to talk about the multitudes who marched on November 18, last year.

Again, he conveniently avoids talking about the Zanu PF extraordinary central committee meeting that ousted him, his wife Grace, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere among others from their party positions.

Curiously too, Mugabe avoids talking about the impeachment process that he avoided by his timely resignation.

Somewhere at the back of his mind, Mugabe wants this country to slide into chaos. Why would he wish the police armouries had guns? Why did he want anyone for that matter to resist the military intervention if it is not for his weird selfishness? Why would a leader, especially one who claims to have his people at heart, want to wish there is bloodshed in his country?

Clearly, Mugabe was on a mission to create a dynasty in Zimbabwe. He was priming his ambitious wife Grace to take over the presidency after him. In his weird opinion, Zimbabwe had no other citizen capable of taking over the reigns of power from him.

This is ridiculous, especially when you realise the levels he had taken Zimbabwe to. The country was a mere shadow of its former self economically.

The cash shortages, infrastructural destruction, institutionalised corruption, a health delivery system that was almost on its knees and several other ills that had become synonymous with the southern African nation.

No-one would want to support coups anywhere in the world except those who execute it. Mugabe just had to go at all costs. Zimbabweans were not blind to his nefarious plans. Daily News