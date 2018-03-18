New leader for Christ Ministries

By Veronica Gwaze

One of Zimbabwe’s first post-Independence indigenous churches, Christ Ministries, has ordained Reverend Leddie Makoni as its new leader following the death of her husband, Bishop Cuthbert Makoni, in December 2017.

Rev Makoni last week told The Sunday Mail Society, “The death of my husband, Bishop Makoni, was a great loss to the church and family. I walked the journey of running the church with my late husband, therefore, I am up for the task ahead.”

Rev Makoni said the church was celebrating Bishop Makoni’s life.

“He fought a good fight of faith. I watched him fight against dementia and he never ceased to pray. He encouraged me to be a great leader and smash the gender barrier,” she said.

“I never pictured myself as a widow but here I am. Death of a loved one hurts but I learnt to stand in God through prayer.”

Rev Makoni said God showed visions of her as the leader of Christ Ministries, which was formed in 1984 in Domboshava just outside Harare.

The church now has more than 10 branches countrywide, and Rev Makoni wants to establish more structures across all provinces by 2020.

She is also in the process of reviving Christ Ministries Vocational School which was shut down 2012.