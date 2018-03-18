Clerics venture into business

By Veronica Gwaze

Who says church leaders should not run businesses, even if they are bars and nightclubs?

This is a question many congregants have grappled with since Pastor Shingi Munyeza opened restaurants and bars that sell alcohol a few years ago.

Now, Madzibaba Steven of the “Go back to sender” has waded into the fray by taking over Mbizi Night Club in Chitungwiza, which he has renamed Executive Centre, and another watering hole in Mhondoro.

Madzibaba Steven last week opened up to The Sunday Mail Society about his unconventional choice of business.

“Yes, I am running the night clubs in Chitungwiza and Mhondoro and I don’t see anything wrong with that. I am planning to venture into other businesses.

“I am glad that I am able to create jobs for my congregants despite the negative criticism about the night clubs. Handina kuuraya munhu (I did not kill anyone for this) and this is not blood money.”

Other church leaders have more conventional businesses, such as Madzibaba Mateo of Budiriro 2 in the capital who now owns more than 10 commuter omnibuses and six other cars.

“How and when I started the businesses is nobody’s business. I am a servant of God and these are the blessings from Him,” he said.

“Modern-day traditionalists have the ability to start other businesses. I am working hard to provide a decent life for my children,” he said. The Sunday Mail