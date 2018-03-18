Bulawayo City win Premiership opener

By Dumisani Nsingo

Bulawayo City…………..…………………….(1)2

Chapungu……………………………………(0) 0



A brace by Ishmael Wadi saw Bulawayo City open their Castle Lager Premier league campaign with a win over visiting Chapungu at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The match started at a pulsating pace with both sides threatening to take an early lead.

It was the home side that looked the more offensive and could have taken the lead as early as the 19th minute through a free kick by veteran defender Morris Kadzola on the edge of the 18 yard box but his effort was tipped over the bar by Talbert Shumba in goals for Chapungu.

Amakhosi, as Bulawayo City are affectionately known were rewarded for their relentless surge into the visitors’ half when Kadzola went on an overlapping run from the right flank and brought in an inch perfect cross which was majestically headed into the net by the lively Wadi beating an outdrawn Shumba.

City could have added a second one in the 27th minute but their new acquisition from the folded How Mine speedy winger Timothy January’s rising shot from inside the 18 area was tipped over the bar by Shumba and from the resultant corner kick, Wadi’s goal bound header was cleared off the lines by an alert Llyod Gwerina.

Chapungu never threatened Wellington Muuya’s goal in the first half as City’s rearguard marshalled by the impressive duo of Crispen Ncube and former Highlanders’ skipper Eric Mudzingwa thwarted the opposition’s attack with ease and aplomb.

City were forced to make an injury inspired substitution early inside the second half when the impressive Kadzola was stretched off the field and replaced by veteran defender Zephania Ngodzo.

In an effort to put more venom to his attack Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni made a double substitution taking out the ineffective duo of Tatenda Chimoyo and Blessing Sahondo for tried and tested season campaigners Philip Marufu and Allen Tavarwisa.

City’s skipper Sipho Ndlovu was given a red card for a second bookable offence by referee by Mhaka Magare after he lunged at an overlapping Chapungu left back Tapiwa Kumbuyani.

However, Chapungu failed to turn the numerical edge to their advantage.

In the 71st minute City coach Darlington Dodo pulled out a tired looking Clive Rupiya and replaced him with Toto Banda.

However, Chapungu almost got the equaliser against the run of play through a build up involving Edmore Muzanenhamo, Marufu and Tavarwisa but the latter slipped as he attempted to shot at goal and his timid shot was easily collected by Muuya.

City grabbed a second goal in the 82nd minute through swift counter attack initiated by January who laid the ball to Toto on the left flank saw the latter making a spirited run on the left to send a beauty of a cross which was met on the run by Wadi whose far post shot beat a badly exposed Shumba, putting the match to bed. The Sunday News