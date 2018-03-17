Songstress prays for a good hubby

By Vasco Chaya

At 29, Ammi Jamanda surely should have all the reasons to ask for a decent man in her life, a man who is ready to settle.

Jamanda recently celebrated her birthday and has released a single track titled Mwari Ndipei Murume where she is asking God to give her Mr Perfect.

On the song, she collaborated with Gift “MC Ndombele” Nyamazana therefore giving it a rhumba feel.

The song was recorded at Black Identity Studios.

Jamanda was asking for a perfect husband who respects her, loves her unconditionally and one who is dedicated to her alone, not time wasters.

She told this publication that the track was meant for single ladies including herself.

“It is every woman’s wish to find a decent husband who does not cheat and one who really means it, hence the song,” said the single mother of two.

Jamanda is an Afro-fusion artiste born on March 13, 1989 in the mining town of Shurugwi. She has an album titled Ndozvidemba under her name.

Her debut studio album was released in 2015 and comprised tracks such as Ndozvidemba, Gara Ndichauya, Kodi, Mukuru Woye among others.

The first album tackles domestic violence, early child marriages and other social ills.

Over the years, Jamanda performed in pubs and arts festivals among other platforms.

She shared the stage with musicians such as Suluman Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Edith WeUtonga, Alexio Kawara, Kessia Masona and Diana Samkange among others.

She is a regular performer at City Sports Bar’s weekly event jam session. Daily News