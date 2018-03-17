Red Cafe revives Iyasa Sundays

Bulawayo nightspot, Red Cafe, is set to revive the once popular performances by ‘Iyasa on Sundays’ beginning this week in a bid to bring back memories of the good old days.

The Iyasa Sundays that were held at different nightspots around the city were very popular with patrons as the award-winning group would ignite the dance floor.

Iyasa director, Nkululeko Dube, said they were geared up to revive the Iyasa Sundays.

“The whole idea behind this is to revive the Iyasa Sundays that were very popular in Bulawayo. We want to perform some old school songs and dances so that people enjoy their night while reminiscing about the good old days.

“We’re hard at work preparing for Sunday so that our act will be up to scratch and relevant. What we can promise is that it’ll be the senior Iyasa members and not the juniors so that we give people the full act,” said Dube.

Babongile Sikhonjwa, Red Cafe CEO, said they were bringing back the Iyasa Sundays to ensure their patrons have quality, relaxing entertainment as they wind down the weekend.

“It’ll be good to have Iyasa back on stage because Iyasa Sundays were big back then. People really miss watching the group in action and we’re glad that we’ve brought them back to the nightlife,” Sikhonjwa said.

Before Iyasa takes to the stage tomorrow, Red Cafe tonight hosts, Botswana-based house DJ Colastraw. The Chronicle