Kaizer Chiefs failing to recover from loss – Hadebe

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Chicken Inn defender now turning out for South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, Teenage Hadebe says the Amakhosi are still hurt by the comprehensive defeat they suffered at the hands of their arch rivals Orlando Pirates two weeks ago.

Amakhosi were given a 1-3 hiding by the Sea Robbers in the Soweto derby that had over 80 000 fans packing the FNB Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s official website this week ahead of tonight’s league encounter against AmaZulu, the Zimbabwe Warriors’ defender who was also selected for the upcoming four nations tournament in Zambia, Hadebe said they still owe it to their supporters and have to win tonight’s encounter.

“We are still disappointed with the Orlando Pirates defeat, despite our win over Stellenbosch FC last week. We want to make it up to our supporters and that means that we will have to beat AmaZulu,” Hadebe told his club’s website.

Amakhosi are presently in fifth position on the Absa Premiership, having collected 35 points from 22 matches, while Usuthu are down in 13th spot (27 points from 23 games). Chiefs have been doing well defensively this season.

“As a defender you never want to concede goals,” Hadebe admits, “and we are frustrated if we do. But the most important priority is that we win.”

Hadebe made his Absa Premiership debut against AmaZulu in their first encounter and says they have to appease their supporters with a win tonight so as to enhance their title ambitions.

AmaZulu is home to Zimbabwean duo of Butholezwe Ncube and Ovidy Karuru.

Ncube has also received a national team call-up for the four-team tournament set for Zambia. The Chronicle