Externalisers to be named on Monday

At least $300 million out of the $1,3 billion externalised by some individuals and firms has been repatriated, as the deadline of the moratorium to bring the money back ended yesterday, and names of those who defied the order will be published on Monday.

This was said by President Mnangagwa while addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Lortondale Primary School in Bubi, Matabeleland North Province yesterday.

“Mbavha dziya dzakange dzatora mari muno dzichiendesa kunze nevamwe vakadero vamunongoona kuti vakadero vakatenga dzimba kunze uko takati ngadzidzoke. I gave them three months,” he said. The Herald