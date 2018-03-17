ED commits to opening up media space

By Eric Chiriga

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his government was working on reviewing media regulations to allow more players in the sector.

His commitment comes amid concerns over the sidelining of opposition political parties by State media ahead of 2018 elections, and lack of government’s will to promote media pluralism, which started during deposed Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Mnangagwa said his government supported the opening of more channels and radio stations.

He was responding to a concern over the matter, which had been raised by defunct Trust Bank managing director William Nyemba.

“I think it’s the way to go. My government has no problem at all to examine and address these issues,” he said.

“The current government is determined to embrace the international community, and to do so, we must look at our policies that constrain that (the coming in of various media players),” he said.

He said his government was seized with the matter and was looking at “areas where the voices of our citizenry can be heard through various channels to contribute, participate in the public private debate”.

“Such channels must be afforded to the people,” he said, adding “government must be there to articulate the views, goals, and aspirations of its people. We are not wiser than the people”.

However, Mnangagwa said the move “cannot be done overnight”.

He said “as a matter of fact, we are already looking into the issues”. Daily News