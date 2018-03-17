Chinhoyi 7 premiere postponed

By Bongani Ndlovu

Liberation war biopic Chinhoyi 7, that was set to be premiered in Bulawayo at the Ster-Kinekor cinemas tonight, has been postponed indefinitely.

The film’s writer Moses Matanda said the postponement was to ensure the production is hyped up before its launch.

“We want to go all out with the promotion of the film. This is why we decided to postpone the premiere to give us more time to hype people up.

“The new dates will be set by Monday,” said Matanda.

Not only the Bulawayo premiere was moved, but the Harare one as well for the same reason.

The movie was commissioned by the former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander and now Vice-President of Zimbabwe General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd).

It is based on true events about seven liberation war fighters David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingosha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu who challenged the Ian Smith regime after a successful journey from Zambia in 1966.

Produced by United Kingdom-based Tawanda Sarireni, Chinhoyi 7 promises to be a thriller, with characters such as the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, former Vice President, the late Joshua Nkomo and former president Robert Mugabe.

These characters are played by British actor Julian Shaw as Ian Smith, Albert Nyathi as Joshua Nkomo and Brian Bera as Robert Mugabe.

Gospel singer, Fungisayi Zvakavapano-Mashavave, plays Ian Smith’s maid while Nama award winning actress Charlene Mangweni is featured as a war collaborator. The Chronicle