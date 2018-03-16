Roy Keane savages Pogba

Roy Keane claims that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is “like a schoolboy” and criticised his performance for failing to impact the game after appearing as a substitute in their 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

Keane also accused United players of not being good enough to play for the club after being knocked out of the Champions League by the Spanish side on Tuesday night.

“Pogba is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting 11 then you’re in trouble,” Keane said on ITV.

“You expect big players to come on and change the game.

“He came on last night and did nothing. We saw with the first goal, his reaction to it was like a schoolboy.

“He doesn’t smell danger. The reason you’re part of a team is that when your teammate makes a mistake, you cover for him and make up for it.” – Sport24.