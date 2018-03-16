Pokello still my wife says Elikem

By Zvikomborero Parafini

GHANAIAN fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has finally commented on the rumours that ‘Ship-Polikem hit a divorce iceberg in the ocean of marriage sinking its occupants’.

This comes at a time the rumour mill and movements on the ground suggest that Pokello (32) has moved on and is now in a relationship with one Ronald “Rondon” Muzambe, who is based in Joburg where the former Big Brother Africa housemate now frequents.

Aged 31, Rondon is the national e-commerce operations manager for Makro South Africa, according to his profile online.

Elikem and Pokello stopped appearing together both in public and social media platforms –which had characterised their marriage –late last year, fuelling speculation that their marriage had broken down.

Pokello would post pictures of her escapades, including a holiday trip to Europe with her two sons Nathan and Tristan without the 29-year-old Elikem as largely expected.

Nathan is Pokello’s child with Tafadzwa “Taffy” Mutasa, son to popular businesswoman Jane Mutasa, while Tristan’s father is Elikem.

Elikem spoke in an audio interview on Famebugs, posted on Instagram on Tuesday night, saying that Pokello is still his wife and went on to explain to the host, Giovanni Caleb that the ring he referred to in his post in January was actually for Pokello.

“I never wore a wedding ring when we got married so insisted on getting a black ring, my in-laws in Dubai ordered it for me but I never got, while I was in South Africa, I was there for three weeks, I wonder why the ring never came.”

“My wife is kinda okay with it because she wore an engagement ring only anyway.”

“I’m still new to the controversies and people will always say whatever they want hey like when I was shopping in the UK a few months ago and I saw a beautiful diamond ring so I put up a post on how I want to get it right the next time. The captions and headings on people’s blogs and stories were saying I said Pokello was a mistake,”

“Pokello is not a mistake, all I said was I hope I get it right the next time, referring to the ring so why is my wife being referred to as a mistake,” revealed Kumordzie.

Elikem is just still waiting for his ring from his in-laws to show us that indeed he is still married to Pokello.

However, Elikem’s claims create an interesting scenario as most people in Pokello’s circles are convinced she is getting serious with Rondon who is reportedly friends with socialites Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure and Tazvi “Chief Jose” Mhaka.

Pokello had not responded to an H-Metro inquiry at the time of going to print. H Metro