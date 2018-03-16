‘Mini Beast from the East’ brings fresh snow warnings for the UK

Severe weather warnings for snow have been issued as a “mini Beast from the East” is expected to hit the UK. The Met Office said parts of Scotland and England could see snow on Friday with the rest of the country hit at the weekend with up to 20cm (8in) falling.

Amber warnings for snow and ice – meaning a potential risk to life – are in place for the Midlands and south-west England from Saturday afternoon.

Some trans-Pennine roads are expected to be “severely affected” on Friday.

Meteorologists said although it was the same Siberian weather as the “Beast from the East”, which caused widespread disruption, it would not last as long.

The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings – meaning travel delays and disruption are possible – for large parts of England, Scotland and Wales between Friday and Sunday.

The first warning for snow and ice came into force in Scotland at 03:00 GMT on Friday, and it will begin at 18:00 GMT for eastern England.

North-eastern Scotland, central and eastern parts of England should expect snow on Friday.

Highways England has warned drivers in the north of the country that some roads, including the M62, A66 and A628, are expected to be “severely affected” on Friday evening and drivers should check conditions before travelling.On Saturday up to 5cm (2in) of snow could fall on low-lying ground, and up to 20cm on high ground.

Sunday will see “significant snowfall” with a maximum temperature of 1C.

Areas expected to be affected on Saturday in England includes the North East, North West, West Midlands, East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the East of England, London, the South East and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said a red warning, as issued during the last “Beast from the East”, was “extremely unlikely”.

He said: “We don’t expect it to be Beast from the East Mark Two – you could call it a mini Beast from the East I suppose, as it is a less severe version of it.

“We don’t expect anything like the same impact as a result of it, although there will be some snow about.”

The cold weather is only expected to last a few days – by Tuesday temperatures will be getting back to average for the time of year. BBC