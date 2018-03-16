MDC-T Bulawayo Province statement on Khupe eviction and ‘illegal’ meeting set for Saturday

By Gift Banda

The MDC-T Bulawayo Province wishes to welcome the decision of the High Court this morning restoring the province into occupation of its offices and directing the eviction of those who had violently seized these offices.

We wish to state on record that we are 100 percent behind Acting President Advocate Nelson Chamisa in line with the party’s National Council resolution that he takes over the reins following the untimely passing of the late President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

As such we do not recognise any other person as first in command in the MDC-T.

Further the province is fully behind the MDC Alliance. We are in no doubt at all that it is our best foot forward as we approach the forthcoming elections.

Our support for the Alliance is firm and remains unshaken. We have been aware of Vice President Khupe’s plans to hold a meeting in Bulawayo tomorrow.

We want to make it categorically clear that as a province we are not part of this meeting, we did not sanction it and that as far as we are concerned it is an illegal meeting, totally outside any Body or structure of the MDC-T.

We therefore advise party members and the general public not to attend this bogus event (rally) which has not been sanctioned by the authentic provincial executive.

As MDC-T Bulawayo province we are aware that some dubious political parties that have graciously rented their members to Vice President Khupe for tomorrow’s event on some puerile and misguided tribal solidarity agenda.

We are also aware of plans to use these members to incite violence with the prime intention of making it look like it emanated from our members in order to try and paint us as a violent party.

We all know about the MDC-T T-shirts Vice President Khupe is giving to these hooligans for tomorrow’s event in order to carry out the deception. These primitive, thuggish tendencies have no place in a democracy and are alien to the MDC-T.

Gift Banda, MDC-T Bulawayo Provincial Chairman