Makaruse, Mukombe return boost for Bosso

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders are set to be boosted by the return of the exciting midfield duo of Godfrey Makaruse and Nigel Mukombe from injury in time for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season opener against Black Rhinos on Sunday.

Bosso open their campaign against the army side at Barbourfields Stadium before what should be an anxious Highlanders’ faithful eager to catch a glimpse of how coach Madinda Ndlovu’s machine is shaping up.Ndlovu has assembled a virtually new squad comprising youngsters from the Under-18s and Dvision One developmental side Bosso 90, as part of his rebuilding mandate.

Attacking midfielder, Makaruse, who suffered a thigh injury during the ZNA Charity Shield final against Dynamos, is back to full fitness and is in contention for Sunday’s game.

Mukombe suffered a sprained ankle that forced him out of the VP Mohadi Charity Shield against Caps United and the friendly game against Masvingo United last weekend.

Ndlovu declared that his team was ready for the season.

“We played our last friendly match last week against Masvingo. In that game we rested most of our senior guys to have a look at the other guys in the team.

We gave most of our fringe players game time for us to have a picture of how ready all players are. We were impressed by the youngsters and those that were injured got enough time to try rest and heal,” said Ndlovu.“We don’t train for one team, but for the entire competition. Fixtures have to be fulfilled; it’s a marathon, we are playing for points and those points will put us somewhere on the table. We are on a three-year project, which needs to be put on track; the track being the ability to play exciting and entertaining football,” he said.

However, Ndlovu revealed that Charlton Siamalonga, who has built a solid partnership with Peter Muduhwa in central defence in pre-season, suffered a knock on his foot in training and faces two weeks on the sidelines.

He is likely to be replaced by the experienced Tendai Ndlovu, who will have to step up to the challenge on Sunday.

Young striker, Thabo Lunga, has to pass a late fitness test today if he is to make it into the final squad for Sunday’s game. Timothy Zivave, who suffered a head injury after colliding with a teammate in early pre-season training, remains on the sidelines. The Chronicle