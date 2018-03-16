It’s not about my body

By Langalakhe Mabena

Sex sells but not for Kikky Badass! Christabel Sithembeni Mahlongwa alias Kikky Badass in music circles turns heads wherever she walks. She has physical charisma aided by her relatively good looks. However, she wants to be judged by her lyrical prowess alone.

Basking on the success of her debut album Queen of the South with big name features such as Nigeria’s Y Cee, Fucci, Junior Brown and Marcus Mafia, Badass now has four music awards to brag about, and she put it across that the awards and star studded cast was not lured by her vivacious behind.

“All my awards came because I am a hard working independent woman who knows what she wants. It’s an international syndrome that women are favoured when it comes to awards and the same was done to Nicky Minaj,” she said.

Some of the most successful female musicians the world over don’t only have their music as a reference point. They are sex symbols, talk of Babes Wodumo in South Africa or Lil Kim and Beyonce in the United States- the narrative is the same.She told B-Metro that she does not see herself as a female rap artiste but a talented artiste with cross over appeal and aptitude.

“I outshined feared local male rappers including Stunner, Mudiwa, Junior Brown, DJ Towers and POY for the Zim Hip-Hop People’s Choice Award. It’s the people who chose me out of that star studded category,” she said.

Badass is a Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) second year Psychology student. B-Metro