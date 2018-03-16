High Court evicts Khupe….. VP, 8 others ordered to surrender MDC-T Bulawayo offices

By Lionel Saungweme

High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Yakima today ordered Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe and eight allies to vacate the party offices, that is Stand No 41A, Fort Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenue, Bulawayo, and surrender the same to MDC-T Bulawayo Provincial Chairman, Gift Banda.

In granting the writ of mandamus (spoliation order), Justice Yakima ruled that Banda was the “highest ranking official” in the province with full loci standi in judicio to sue for recovery of the premises.

The judge also noted that Banda had “been in peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of the MDC-T Bulawayo Provincial offices.”

After the death of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai on 14 February 2018, Acting MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa and Dr Khupe have tussled for control of the party.

Dr Khupe has claimed Matabeleland and Bulawayo as her political turf. In asserting dominance, Dr Khupe’s allies seized the Bulawayo party offices on the morning of Sunday 4 March 2018.

The dispossession of the property caused Banda to successfully sue for recovery. Nehanda Radio