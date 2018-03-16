CAAZ in $33m airspace management deal

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development report indicated this week that the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz) last year signed a $33,7 million agreement with IndraSistemas of Spain for financing, supply and of installation communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems and rehabilitation for Zimbabwe’s airport infrastructure.

Presenting the second Transport Portfolio Committee report on an inquiry into the Aviation Industry in Zimbabwe committee chairperson Dexter Nduna said the funding modalities for this project are being finalised and the project will take 18 months to complete with the majority of the systems being installed and commissioned within 12 months from June 2018.

The agreement signed on December 20, 2017 will also finance the installation of automatic Dependant Surveillance Broadcast following an award of tender to IndraSistemas through State Procurement Board resolution.

The agreement includes the Tower Cab for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower.

“In the meantime, Caaz is continuing to provide the necessary preventive and corrective maintenance on the available systems in order to provide services that meet minimum standards until the replacement of systems is implemented,” Nduna said, adding that the aviation authority continues to audit its processes and is committed to addressing all shortcomings through training of all its personnel including air traffic controllers and technical staff.

In this regard, all air traffic controllers have since gone for mandatory refresher training following the procurement of the Air Traffic Controller Training Simulator in 2016.

The airport modernisation programme at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where terminal buildings are set to be expanded through a loan financing to the tune of $153 million from the government of the People’s Republic of China through the Export Import Bank of China.

The project will include the completion of the runway rehabilitation, which has been outstanding for a couple of years due to financial challenges.

The air traffic control tower at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport will be constructed once the $7 million allocated by Treasury in the 2018 National Budget has been disbursed.

“Caaz is also in the process of tendering for the installation of perimeter fences at Charles Prince and Buffalo Range Airports and the electrification of the fence at Victoria Falls International Airport.

“The provision of airport ancillary systems like wind socks are part of the routine maintenance of airports, which are on-going works,” Nduna added.

— The Financial Gazette