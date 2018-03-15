Zodwa buys herself a Range Rover

By Bridget Mananavire

They say a couple that shops together stays together — this might be the formula that is being used by Genius Kadungure and partner Zodwa Mkandla, as their car fetish seems to have kept them together.

Mkandla has shown that like her man, she loves spoiling herself with new whips every now and then, with the travel agent owner buying herself a Range Rover 2018 for her birthday.

“It’s a 2018 late birthday present for Me, From Me! “Thank you God,” she wrote underneath the video which she posted on Instagram showing her uncovering the car. “Where are the keys? Mmmm it smells like me wow, look at the keys, the keys are different … who was driving my car?” she asks in the video.

According to the voice behind the camera Mkandla was the first client to buy the car in South Africa.

“First client in South Africa, Range Rover 2018.

“The mileage looks like a watch, it’s like time, it’s only 21km,” the male voice said.

The vehicle is said to cost above R2 million.

Among well-known Zodwa cars are a Mercedes-Benzes g-wagon, Bently and a Jaguar.

The Traverze Travel owner also celebrated her birthday in early February in Dubai with her girls.

Her partner Kadungure made waves showing off his 2017 Bently Bentayga early this year.

The car which is described as the “ultimate luxury SUV” costs almost

R4 million in South Africa.

“This is a Bentayga 2017, welcome to the life of the rich and famous, my guy, look at this, This is an iPad my guy, not an iPad from Istore, Bently my guy, Big B my guy, you know,” he said in the famous video.

“I don’t need to go to an iStore to buy an iPad, I have got everything here.” Daily News