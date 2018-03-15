Tsvangirai relatives gun for Elizabeth Macheka as estate row rages

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Relatives of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai are challenging the legality of Ms Elizabeth Macheka’s marriage to the politician, accusing the widow of fraudulently leaving out five houses and 17 vehicles in the inventory of properties filed at the Master of High Court’s office.

The Tsvangirai family members have instructed prominent Harare lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange of Venturas & Samukange Legal Practitioners to request a meeting with all the interested parties before the Master to discuss the matter.

Mr Samkange has since written to the Master registering the family’s complaints.

He has also asked the Master to invite all the interested parties for a roundtable meeting.

“We have instructions to challenge Elizabeth Macheka as the deceased’s surviving spouse and the inventory that she lodged with yourselves. The inventory left out several properties and it is our firm belief that this was done fraudulently”.

The family members contend that Ms Macheka deliberately under-declared the properties left behind by the late politician.

Ms Macheka rushed to register the estate of the late politician indicating that she was the only surviving spouse.

She went on to declare only one house in Strathaven, Harare, as the only immovable property that the late politician owned.

She listed six vehicles, a herd of 45 cattle in Kwekwe and others in Buhera as the only property forming the estate.

The vehicles were listed as follows:

Mercedes Benz S350 (ABI 6365)

Mercedes Benz GL (ADV 9705)

Toyota Prado (ADQ 1536)

Isuzu KB300 (ACG 6324)

Isuzu KB250 (ACB 8661)

Isuzu KB250 (ACB 8559)

Mr Samukange, in a letter dated March 8 2018, informed the Master of High Court that the following immovable properties were fraudulently left out by Ms Macheka:

Highlands house

Borrowdale house

Philadelphia house

Number 16 Kent Road house

A farm in Mazowe

The following vehicles, according to the relatives, were also left out on the inventory: three Mercedes Benz vehicles, a Range Rover, Nissan Navara, three Toyota Prado vehicles, a Toyota Vitz, a Toyota Hilux, five Isuzu trucks, a BMW X5 (at Gwanda Police Station) and a Toyota Land Cruiser (at CMED).

The Master of High Court is yet to respond to the request.

Meanwhile, Ms Macheka has also requested for an edict meeting to appoint an executor dative to the estate it has since been set for March 27 this year.

Nine children—one minor and eight majors—were also listed as the children of the late Tsvangirai.

The names are; Edwin, Vimbai, Millicent, Miriro, Ethen, Garikai, Rumbidzai, Vincent and Richard.

Tsvangirai died on February 14 in South Africa after battling cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.

He was accorded a State assisted funeral and he was buried at his rural home at Humanikwa Village in Buhera.

Apparently, Ms Macheka has been accused of kicking out children of the late MDC-T leader from the majestic Highlands mansion anticipating that the Government will honour its promise and grant the property to her as the surviving spouse.

President Mnangagwa is on record undertaking to fulfil all the promises that the Government made on the late Mr Tsvangirai, including transfer of ownership of the State mansion into his name.

The mansion was the matrimonial home for the late politician and his widow. The Herald