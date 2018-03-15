Mtukudzi fans blast Mutamba

By Vasco Chaya

Oliver Mtukudzi’s fans took to social media to attack journalist Shepherd Mutamba, the author of Tuku Backstage books saying the publications are a case of sour grapes considering that the two used to have a master and employee relationship for over five years.

A fan by the name Nicki Minaj simply said: “a clear case of sour grapes.”

One Edzo said; “I seriously think this is totally unwarranted. Asade kutsvaga raramo nehupenyu hwemumwe munhu achinyora zvisina basa. Taneta nevanhu vakadai. He must write about himself so that we know his achievements and successes in life.”

Another fan who preferred to be called Failures said; “This is a typical case of someone trying to become better than Mtukudzi. Brother, no one will remember you from the day you die except your immediate family.

“ Tuku is a giant; he will be remembered in the many years to come.”

Another Mtukudzi sympathiser by the name WeMakomo said; “OMG, this Mutamba boy does not deserve being referred to as a journalist. Never! What happened to ethics and does he know anything about this guiding principle in the writing world.

“You don’t go about publishing a book on mongering hoping to make a killing from defaming an icon of Tuku’s stature. You remain a desperately poor man — both mentally and financially. Tuku lives on!!!”

Another fan by the name Chimuti had this to say; “Who is Mutamba anyway? My advice to you Mr Journalist is when a car starts to move dogs run after it but that does not stop the car. You are whistling in the wind mufana.”

Cleaner, another Tuku fan said; “Why not just go begging in the streets Sheppy? Does anyone actually buy these so-called books?”

“This guy should immediately stop snooping into other people’s affairs by publishing a useless book. Tuku is giant,” said one General.

Nesta said; “Mutamba what are your ambitions to disrespect Tuku? Tuku is a living legend in music, he has achieved a lot. Now you are busy publishing book after book.

Leave the legend alone please.”

Tafi Chigorwe said; “Mutamba find other means to make money. You have degraded yourself to the lowest. Shame on you!”

One Comrade NC Tereh said; “Get up and get yourself a life Mutamba; and if you have a personal vendetta against Oliver Mtukudzi, just be a man and face him in person instead of trying to soil his image through a book. Mtukudzi is a living legend and he has built and will leave a legacy that your pathetic books will never destroy…,” said Comrade NC Tereh.

However, some people also came to Mutamba’s defence.

“Asi zvimwe munanyarawo…why protect Tuku’s image iye akabenefiter at the expense of his followers illegally. Tuku stopped singing about politically-related issues since 2010 paakaimba Bvuma takati he is doing it for Zimbabwe only to backtrack nekuti aipihwa magifts naRobert (Mugabe). Not fair to us,” said one Legosta.

Another person by the name SaMawaka congratulated the author for coming up with this type of a book.

“Well done Matamba its common knowledge that Tuku is a huge coward as far as the struggle for democracy is concerned! He once commented against xenophobia attacks in SA, but can’t even whisper a single word about violence in his own Norton community; other people always find truth painful,” SaMawaka said.

In an interview with the Daily News, Mutamba said he is unfazed by some negative comments his books has received on the market.

“I have since developed thick skin. I am used to it. Actually I was anticipating that backlash, however, the fact that I did not publish falsehoods about the musician but only the truth keeps me going,” Mutamba said. Daily News