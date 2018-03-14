Zanu PF bans Chidhakwa

By Abigail Mawonde

Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province has served the former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa with a 14 day prohibition order barring him from carrying out any party activities.

In a letter to Chidhakwa dated March 12, 2018, Mashonaland West Province Disciplinary Committee chairperson Keith Guzah said Chidhakwa was engaging the “G40 cabal” and working to undermine the President Mnangagwa led administration.

“You are hereby served with a prohibition order for 14 days. You should cease forthwith carrying out any party activities. A list of charges related to your misconduct are attached herewith.”

The charges include plotting to oust President Mnangagwa from office as President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF.

Chidhakwa is also accused of corruption at party and Government levels, abuse of office and aiding and abetting criminal elements around the former president, Mr Mugabe, with the view to tarnish President Mnangagwa’s image.

Guzah said all other ancillary charges would be availed to Chidhakwa in the hearing.

Chidhakwa was relieved of his duties in November last year when President Mnangagwa announced a new Cabinet. Chidhakwa was arrested in December last year on charges of corruption by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

He was arrested again last month together with his former permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga on a separate charges of abuse of office.