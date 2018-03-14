Trio convicted of robbing Bona Mugabe’s mansion

By Tarisai Machakaire

Three armed robbers who stormed into former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona’s Umwinsidale mansion and allegedly stole construction material were convicted yesterday.

Robson Kandenga, Peter Mangwiro and Brighton Chisiko were found guilty of first degree robbery when they appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande. They pleaded guilty to the offence.

They were remanded in custody pending passing of their sentence today.

They had no legal representation.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa proved that on December 31 around 1am, Kandenga and his gang went to 154 Lunar Road, Umwinsdale in Harare and found a security guard manning the premises, which is under construction.

The trio pretended to be looking for directions to a certain destination and the security guard got out of the guardroom to assist.

Kandenga then disarmed the security guard of his AK 47 rifle before his team began assaulting him with iron bars and feet.

One of the robbers picked a wire at the site and used it to tie the security guard’s hands and legs before they searched him and took identification particulars, $15, two cellphones and 80 wooden construction boards.

The gang guarded the complainant while sourcing for transport to ferry the wooden boards from the site.

After a while, Shadreck Chivambe arrived at the scene driving a truck. He had been hired to carry the stolen goods.

The stolen property was loaded into the truck and they sped from the scene.

The wooden boards were delivered at Siyaso in Magaba, Mbare in Harare. Only one board was recovered.

It was positively identified by Howard Karima of Hualong Construction Company because of its uniqueness since it was imported. Daily News