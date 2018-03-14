Nengomasha slams shortcuts in football

By Tadious Manyepo

Former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha says his decision to start his coaching badges from ZIFA Level 1 was a deliberate move as he doesn’t believe in cutting corners.

Normally, former players skip this introductory level as authorities often give them byes. But the former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer, who played at every level for Zimbabwe, reckons there are no shortcuts in football if one wants to be successful in their endeavours.

Nengomasha was part of the 29 participants who finished the gruelling course in Harare last week.

The training was organised by the Sports Journalists Association-Northern Region and saw 13 of their members taking part.

“I don’t believe in shortcuts, which is the main reason why I decided to start my badges at the very first level,’’ he said.

“I know I could have skipped it and instead start at the next stage, but I know the implications. You need to be thoroughly trained if you harbour big dreams in football.

“I started playing football at a young age and progressively developed into the player I was. I played in all the country’s age-group teams and came to understand the benefits of starting from the bottom.

“You obviously have to lay a solid foundation for you to be successful. The ZIFA Level 1 coaching certificate is quite enlightening as you learn the technical rather than the tactical side of the game.

“I would like to thank Wilson Mtekede (the ZIFA technical director) for encouraging me to start at this level. I would like to encourage fellow former players and those who are still playing to start at this introductory stage.

“I will go to the next level as a very confident person who knows what he will be doing. I see myself being one of the best coaches in the near future,” he said.

Nengomasha, arguably one of the best midfielders of his time, hung up his boots two years ago at Mpumalanga Black Aces, putting an end to a fruitful adventure in South Africa, which started in 2001 at Kaizer Chiefs.

He is concerned by the growing number of Zimbabwean players who are seeing their stay with the ABSA South African Premiership teams being cut short.

“It’s very unfortunate and regrettable that some of our youngsters are failing to see off their contracts at South African teams,’’ he said.

“Most of them are actually good players, but I think they should keep focused and be disciplined.

“When I joined Kaizer Chiefs, I knew what exactly I was required to do in the job, how I was supposed to behave and above all, I kept on consulting some senior compatriots who had experience in how things were done in that country.

“I put in a lot of work in training and also gave myself time to train on my own.

“I think our youngsters have to work hard and stay away from controversy as well as stay focused. That way I think they will be able to last the distance.”

Nengomasha is currently the South African Five-A-side Castle Ambassador for Zimbabwe.

He will lead a Zimbabwean Five-A-side team in Zambia next month in the African Castle championships, whose winner will be rewarded with a joyride trip to witness the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June. The Herald