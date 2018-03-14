Former soldier who helped rig 2008 poll takes over as acting chief elections officer

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has appointed former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Major Utoile Silaigwana as the acting chief elections officer taking over from Mrs Constance Chigwamba.

Chigwamba has since returned to the Public Service Commission.

The appointment of Mr Silaigwana is effective from the beginning of this month. Silaigwana was a major with the Army Education Corps and a serving soldier when he was first appointed to Zec.

In a statement yesterday, ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the appointment.

“The ZEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Utoile Silaigwana as the acting chief elections officer with effect from 1st of March 2018.

Silaigwana was part of the same ZEC secretariat that was responsible for the sham election in June 2008, marked by bloodshed, enforced disappearances and outrageous human rights violations.

In that election Silaingwana was responsible for polling, training, election logistics, voter education and public relations.

After the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai won the 2008 election, the election body withheld results for weeks before announcing contested figures that led to a violent run-off. Nehanda Radio