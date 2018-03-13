Will Davido make it to Zim this time?

He has failed to turn up for Harare concerts before and disappointed his fans, but this time he has pledged to come and fulfil his show set for Harare International Conference Centre on April 21.

Nigerian star Davido says he is sorry for not coming to previous advertised tours and feels that he has to ensure that his Zimbabwean fans see him on stage. In a clip posted on social media, Davido said this time he is coming ‘for real’.

“I will be coming back to Zimbabwe for real this time. I do apologise to my fans that waited for me that time. There were some problems I had to attend to, but this time I will be live in Harare and thanks to my big brother Ginimbi, who is bringing me there and it is going to be hosted by Boity,” said Davido.

Will the apology and assurance from the talented Nigerian singer ensure that he comes ‘for real’? That is the question many people have been asking since the announcement of the show last week.

It seems Davido’s personal relationship with Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure will make it happen this time. And Ginimbi has also assured local fans that there is no room for failure this time around.

“My guy, this is not an ordinary show. It’s an all-white party affair. Boity is already on board to make sure this gig is truly five-star. This is how we roll, Zimbabwean showbiz is about to witness a great transformation and we are going to be part of that,” said Ginimbi.

Boity

South African actress and television presenter, Boitumelo Thulo, affectionately known as Boity will host the concert. The actress, who is known for her role as Mpho Bogatsu on Mzansi Magic’s Rockville and for presenting e.tv’s music show, Club 808, will jet in a day earlier for the pre-concert welcome all white party at Ginimbi’s new club in Harare to be launched on the same night.

However, a section of local arts industry players is up in arms over the decision to have Boity host the show while some view it as a plus for Zimbabwe as Boity’s huge following on social media puts local showbiz on the African map.

Because of the major players in the game, it would not be surprising if Davido’s “30 Billion Concert” attracts attention from the likes of MTV Base and MTV. An official inside Ginimbi’s camp said preparations are at advanced stage.

“The welcome party is strictly by invite and it is an all-white VVIP affair with a red carpet feel. Boity is coming for the welcome party but she will only make a special appearance. The real action will be at the HICC the following day,” said the official.

In line with Ginimbi’s trademark parties, the gig will be an all-white party. However, this will be for VIP and VVIP guests only while show-goers in the rest of the auditorium are free to wear what they want. Local musicians Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Ex-Q will also perform on the night.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they are hopeful that Davido will make it this time around after failing to attend their album launch and a rescheduled show last year.

“This time Davido has given a serious assurance. He has apologised and explained the situations that held him back at his previous aborted tours. People have been waiting to see him on stage with Jah Prayzah performing ‘‘My Lilly’’ and they should look forward to an exciting affair on April 21. We are thankful to Ginimbi for being part of this show. We know we will make it this time. We want people to have fun on the day,” said Mushapaidze. The Herald