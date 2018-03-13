WhatsApp changes its ‘delete for everyone’ feature

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp now reportedly allows you to delete messages an hour after you sent them, instead of seven minutes, reports The Verge.

The app which introduced the “delete for everyone” feature last year, allowed people to delete messages seven minutes after it was sent.

This would then delete the message from the receiver’s end.

However, The Verge reports that WhatsApp has allegedly changed its delete feature.

The “delete for everyone” feature now reportedly allows users to delete messages an hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds after sending it.

This will give people more time to delete messages sent by mistake.

The feature is reportedly available for iOS update 2.18.31 on AppStore.

Business Report earlier this month reported that there is a way to read messages on WhatsApp without the sender knowing.

How it works:

1. Click the menu button or the three dots above your screen in WhatsApp

2. On iOS, the Settings button is in the bottom-right corner.

3. Select Settings and then choose the Account option

4. You then select the privacy option and you’ll see read receipts will be ticked on.

5. To turn it off, untick the option and nobody will know when you’ve read their messages.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE