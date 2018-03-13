SuperSport open door for Kaitano

SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews has opened the door for their interim coach Kaitano Tembo to be given the job permanently if he proves himself. He revealed the former Zimbabwe international defender is top of the list of the names being touted for the vacant position.

Following the recent resignation of coach Eric Tinkler, SuperSport assistant coach Tembo has been left to pick up the pieces as he was appointed to the hot seat until the end of the season.

The 47-year-old though, is no stranger to the job having filled the void on several occasions as an interim, most recently he was entrusted with getting Matsatsantsa through the group phases of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup during the transition between coach Stuart Baxter and Tinkler.

However, after spending close to 20 years at the club as both player and coach, many believe that the Zimbabwean deserved of a crack at the big time and it seems that the SuperSport chief executive is not all too closed off to the idea.

“I think that for him as a person, we need to keep that process and door open,” Matthews told IOL.

“If he delivers (during this time as an interim coach) he would surely be a favourite candidate come June and the off-season when we have to look for a permanent appointment for next season.

“He has stepped in a few times as caretaker coach and I think now is a moment of truth in his career. This is an opportunity to see if he is interested in the job first. This will be the longest spell he has had in charge as an interim coach.”

Matthews revealed Tembo’s name is at the top of list of possible candidates for the job.

“I thought Kaitano started well on Saturday (last week in the goalless draw with Maritzburg United). We were very pleased with what we saw. “We will look at the CVs, narrow them down, and Kaitano’s name will be there near the top.” — Goal.com.