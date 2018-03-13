Spitting Carragher on the ropes

Suspended Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher winced and issued a grovelling apology as he was forced to watch vile footage of him spitting at a 14-year-old girl.

The £1m-a-year pundit spat at the teen and her dad while driving his Range Rover following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Appearing on Sky News just moments after he was suspended by Sky, Carragher was made to watch the footage as he appeared for in a excruciating interview live on the channel.

He winced and almost broke down as he was taken to task by interviewer Sarah Hewson during the TV spectacle, as he made a desperate bid to save his job and his reputation.

During the interview, he was even asked to comment on tweets posted by furious fans, ex-footballers and celebrities, Carragher looked ashen-faced as he was shown footage of the incident and read a series of tweets condemning his vile behaviour.

Carragher described his actions as a “moment of madness”, adding: “I have no excuse and it’s devastating for the family involved and my own family.” – The Sun.