Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

By Lyall Thomas | SkyNews |

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino after a run of one Premier League win in 17 games. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle left the Saints just a point outside the relegation places with only eight games of the Premier League season remaining.

Pellegrino admitted the players looked like they had given up and the club have now decided new management is needed to inject some fight back into a side that finished eighth in the top flight last season.

A Southampton statement on Monday read: “The club can confirm it has parted company with Mauricio Pellegrino.

“Assistant manager Carlos Compagnucci and assistant first-team coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

“The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway.”

Pellegrino had replaced the now-Leicester City manager Claude Puel last summer after the Frenchman was dismissed despite a strong top-half finish and a League Cup runners-up medal.

Southampton have won only five league games all season and their 3-2 win at bottom club West Brom in February is their only league win since November. They are in the FA Cup quarter-finals but have five away games out of their last eight in the league.