Sikhala guns for Zengeza West seat

Job Sikhala has declared interest in the Zengeza West National Assembly seat under the MDC Alliance ticket. The recruitment secretary for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance said he decided to contest after a wave self-renewal and regeneration of the MDC after the sad loss of Morgan Tsvangirai.

“The emergence of …Chamisa as the leader of the movement brought with it the new trajectory to the national body politic.

“It brings with it generational consensus and in that he needs strong support and people who will stand with him during this moment. It will be betrayal not to offer him best support available through participation to add value to the narrative.

“He convinced me that by not standing and remaining rigid will be the betrayal of the cause of the generation and him at the personal level. I need to support him and fight that he wins the upcoming elections.

“It can only be done by actively participating in the electoral process to mobilise the fence sitters, the fatigued and pessimists.” DailyNews