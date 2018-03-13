Pokello unveils new boyfriend

By Bridget Mananavire

Socialite Pokello Nare has flaunted her new love for the first time on social media, confirming reports suggesting she had moved on.The queen of swagger, as she loves to call herself, posted her new man Ronald Muzambe on Instagram with the caption “where can I get a hat like this.”

After comments started flowing in, the socialite had to turn off comments as people were reacting negatively.

Pokello broke up with Ghanaian husband Elikem Kumordzie last year. Elikem, has described his marriage to the Zimbabwean as a mistake.

The queen of swagger has been hanging out with South Africa-based Zimbabwean Muzambe, who uses the handle “rondontharon” on Instagram.

The pair has even holidayed in the Maldives together, according to pictures posted on their social media pages.

They have also been seen together at various spots.

Muzambe is 31, and is younger than Pokello, 32.

She has posted several pictures of the two hanging out saying she is on a living spree.

In one of the posts, she is walking up the stairs of a hotel. Muzambe also posted a picture doing the same walk. Pokello captioned the picture “on a living spree” and seemed happy.

There was another video of her being driven by Muzambe and she was all smiles.

In another picture posted by Muzambe, the two are sitting cosily on the beach while on vacation.

Pokello and Elikem married in 2015, two years after meeting in the Big Brother Africa competition.

The rumour of Pokello and her hubby’s split started in November after he got several birthday messages from fans and friends on social media except from Pokello, which was strange as it seemed to have been a yearly ritual.

The two have a baby boy together called Tristan, Pokello’s second child.

Elikem used to visit Zimbabwe a lot but has since stopped.

To seal their break-up, Elikem has posted a short video of an engagement ring with a big rock with the caption: “I’m definitely not making a mistake on the next one.

The RIGHT one.” DailyNews