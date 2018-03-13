Mutasa, Gumbo withdraw Mujuru defamation claim

The duo, last year filed a lawsuit accusing the former vice president of claiming they demanded sex from her.

“Take notice that with the consent of the defendant (Mujuru), the first and second plaintiffs (Gumbo and Mutasa) hereby withdraws its claim against the defendant without tendering costs,” reads the letter of withdrawal filed on February 7.

The three are former partners in the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) party and parted ways last year resulting in Mujuru forming her NPP.

According to the court summons that had been filed by the two, they accused Mujuru of claiming that they had demanded sex from her following an article published in one of the daily newspapers titled Bigwigs wanted to sleep with me: Mujuru.

The two alleged that Mujuru defamed them while addressing ZPF provincial structures in Masvingo on February 11, last year.

According to the duo, Mujuru reportedly said, “I want you to google then advise each other. They said Mai Mujuru, we want you to be our queen bee. I was supposed to mate with all the men in the party. I was supposed to be their wife.

“I was supposed to work for them because they had seen that while I was still in Egypt (Zanu PF) I used to work hard. So they wanted to borrow that hardworking spirit to work for them and I told them that I can’t be your queen bee.

“I am a woman of substance even though I am a widow, I have an image to protect and since the death of my husband (Solomon Mujuru), I have no appetite for men. I told them that I am here to work for Zimbabwe and this did not make them happy.”

Mutasa and Gumbo claimed that the statement was wrongful and defamatory, adding that it was aimed at injuring their reputations.

They claimed in their papers that they are respectable people in the society and that they never demanded sex from Mujuru, adding that her statement was malicious.

On the other hand, Mujuru had disputed the averments made by the two former allies, claiming their actions were a product of sour grapes, emanating from the political separation.

She said the two had admitted having uttered the words that they wanted her to be the Queen Bee but not in the sense of having sex with her. DailyNews