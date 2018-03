CAPS United Skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi was involved in a car crash early Monday morning along Samora Machel Avenue.

Zvirekwi who is said to have fractured one of his arms is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital.

CAPS United welfare manager Shakespear Chinogwenya confirmed the news.

“I’m on my way to Parirenyatwa hospital to see him but I can confirm that Hardy was involved in an accident.

More Details to follow…Sportszone