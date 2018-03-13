Chinese duo in court for shooting Zanu PF MP’s son

By Tarisai Machakaire

The State is now ready to prosecute two Chinese nationals and a Harare man that gunned down the son of a Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Luo Tin Gpen, 27, Li Yize, 27, and Gamuchirai Nigel Zuze, 23, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

They were furnished with a trial date and State papers to prepare for the trial, which kicks off on April 9 before regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

They are being charged with attempted murder.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on February 19, the complainant, Kevin Guzah, was driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle along Lincoln Road in Belgravia in the company of the second complainant, Kudzai Nduku.

Guzah is son to Zanu PF legislator Keith Guzah.

The court heard that as Guzah and Nduku approached number 17 Lincoln Road, and they heard a gunshot and immediately made a U-turn and drove towards a nearby service station.

It was alleged that Gpen, Yize and Zuze got into their Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and began chasing after Guzah.

Guzah allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a fuel pump before one of the suspects shot Nduku, who was on the passenger’s seat and assaulted her with a gun butt on the head.

Guzah allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fell into a trench, as he tried to flee the scene.

The accused allegedly rushed to the trench, where they shot Guzah in the pelvis and right leg, before bundling him into the boot of their vehicle and took him to the police station, as Nduku remained behind, writhing in agony.

According to the State, the Chinese trio was found in possession of the firearm used to commit the offence. .DailyNews