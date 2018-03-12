Winky D releases ‘Ngirozi’ video

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall chanter Winky D is releasing Ngirozi video today barely a month after releasing the song. The song Ngirozi, off the studio album Gombwe, is a duet he did with apostolic musical group Vabati VaJehovah.

Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda confirmed the development.“This is the second video off Gombwe which we are releasing today after My Woman ft Beenie Man.

“We have shot a number of videos on the album but we are releasing oneby one. The video was shot in Zimbabwe and directed by Nqobizitha ‘Encore’ Mlilo,” Banda said.

Some of the tracks on the album include Gombwe, Bho Yangu, Simba, Dona, Finhu Finhu, Hatiperekedzane, I’m Hot, My Woman (Ft. Beenie Man) among others but Ngirozi has outstandingly become a darling song of many music lovers.

The album was launched at the 4 500-seater Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on February 2.

On the event, promoters behind the launch told this publication that more than 6 000 entertainment loving people turned up for the event,raising concerns over safety risks.

If the challenge was to fill up HICC, Winky D did more than fill it up as people were packed like sardines just to see him perform, as HICC became too small.

On the eventful night, Winky D proved to be the Gafa, the extra-terrestrial and the Gombwe of Zimdancehall as he calls himself as the crowd got ecstatic as he walked on stage looking all mysterious.

The crowd almost became a nightmare for security personnel who went through a difficult time trying to control the VIP crowd in front of the stage.

Upstairs where those who had bought the cheaper tickets had been directed to was a hustle to just make way through.

All one could see were heads of people standing and no space to even walk. Even space at the staircase had been taken.

Some of the people ended up standing on chairs trying to fit in the little space that was available, while others walked on them as they tried to make their way in and out of the main auditorium.

The marvelled Winky D, who has just turned 35, looked like an ancestral spirit on the night under discussion, dressed in black attire, including a black walking stick and a black weird-looking hat.

Among other acts which supported Winky D were Buffalo Soldier who failed to connect with the crowd. However, Jah Signal was a favourite of the crowd as people responded to him better than other acts. DailyNews