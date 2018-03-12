Umahlekisa celebrates 5yrs with lots of laughter

By Bongani Ndlovu

It was a celebration of five years in comedy for Umahlekisa Comedy Club with a lot positives being drawn from the party held on Friday night at The Vista in Bulawayo.

The night had the likes of the God Father of Zim comedy, Edgar Langeveldt, award winning comics, Clive Chigubhu and Mandla Da Comedian as the headliners.The headliners impressed the sizeable crowd that had come out for the show.

However, some of the acts failed to electrify fans in particular Langeveldt whose set was painful to watch. In short it was not funny, very incoherent and his jokes were all over the place.

He only managed to get a chuckle here and there perhaps from fans who were laughing at him not his jokes. He even admitted at the end of the show during the curtain call that he was not at his best.

Even Mandla Da Comedian failed to tickle people’s funny bones on the night.

Away from the two bloopers, the comedic remedy by Clive Chigubhu was what the doctor ordered. He was hilarious and had people in fits of laughter.

Most of his jokes were centred on Zimbabweans being united as a nation.

On the same night, unheralded comedians such as MaForty, though diminutive in stature, was the toast of the evening. He even got a standing ovation at the end.In fact, up-and-coming comedians did themselves proud with the likes of Sikhanyiso that Guy and Zwe also giving a good account of themselves.

Umahlekisa has managed to be the platform to identify and nurture comedic talent. People like Chigubhu and Mandla the Comic can attest to that.

After the show fans said the comedians should strive to tell stories of everyday life in a hilarious manner. The Chronicle