Tuku book out today

Second edition of explosive Tuku Backstage, a tell-all biography authored by the superstar’s former publicist Shepherd Mutamba is due for release today. Mutamba confirmed the development saying the book is already in several book shops dotted around the country.

“Due to personal commitments, I am no longer officially launching the book as planned before as I am travelling tomorrow (today).

“Rather, I am only going to release the book,” Mutamba said yesterday.

The veteran journalist worked with Mtukudzi for over five years as his publicist and he first published the artiste’s tell-all biography Tuku Backstage in 2015.

The new book is printed on gloss paper, full colour, with 188 pictures “nearly all of them unseen.”

However, Mtukudzi was not aware that Mutamba was authoring another explosive book about his life and career.

“Anyone with a pen, opinion or facts can write a book about Tuku, his music and life without consulting him. Unless Tuku, himself, has commissioned the book and enters into an agreement with the writer, then he has the right to know about the book and every stage of writing and also having to approve the content.

“I don’t have an agreement with him to that effect. Out of courtesy only and not obligation, I am going to give him an autographed personal copy of the book,” Mutamba said.

“I will organise to meet him and if he accepts my visit it will be our first meeting since 2013. If he decides to chase me away, lock his gate or ignore me completely or shoot me, that will be up to him.

“I want to believe that he doesn’t live in denial anymore and accepts all the truths and criticism in the book and learn from his deficiencies as a man, father, icon and businessperson.

“If he corrects his wrongs he will stay away from trouble and bad publicity for a man and musician who has achieved so much.”

Despite the controversies that characterised his first book, Mutamba defiantly went on to pen another book.

“Tuku’s story can never be written and exhausted by a single writer or one or two, three, books. His colossal music and iconic figure continues to inspire me to write more books about his musicianship and inevitably, his personality,” he said.

On the other hand, Mtukudzi says he doesn’t care about the contents of the book.

Speaking through his publicist Walter Wanyanya, Tuku said he will not take action against Mutamba for authoring Tuku Backstage 2 as it is everyone’s democratic right to express himself.

“We were not aware of this new development but after all who cares?

“It is his democratic right to do so and at the same time, it is not Tuku’s business to respond to whatever is said on him, his core business is to produce good music,” Wanyanya said.

“Surely, we have no time to pay attention to every barking dog.”

Meanwhile, apart from two books from Mutamba, an American musician, author and academic Jennifer Kyker had also last year released a 290-paged-book about the life and career of the legendary musician titled Oliver Mtukudzi: Living Tuku Music in Zimbabwe. DailyNews