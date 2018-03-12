Mugabe, Grace not part of NPF: Zhuwao

By Fungi Kwaramba

Deposed president Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, are not part of new political outfit, National Patriotic Front (NPF), led by retired brigadier general Ambrose Mutinhiri, the former leader’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, has said.

In an opinion piece — Zhuwao brief — published yesterday, the self-exiled former Indigenisation minister, said the majority of politicians who belonged to the dismantled Generation 40 (G40) Zanu PF faction, namely Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and himself, were not and will not be part of the structures of the new political outfit.

“Firstly . . . Mugabe cannot and will not be among the leaders and founders of NPF. However, every effort will be made to secure his goodwill by ensuring that NPF is honest and true to the ideals and values of the armed liberation struggle that ushered in Zimbabwe’s

independence in 1980,” Zhuwao said.

A fortnight ago, Mutinhiri resigned from Zanu PF citing the “November coup” — a military intervention that forced 94-year-old Mugabe to resign and ushered in his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.

NPF spokesperson Jealous Mawarire went on to announce that they had Mugabe’s blessings — a revelation that jolted the ruling party and opened floodgates of criticism against the former president.

Zhuwao said Grace “will not be part of the founding leadership or hierarchy of NPF”.

This comes amid wide speculation that the new political outfit would rope in scores of former G40 legislators and ministers, who are scattered in and outside the country with no political home.

Last week, the Mnangagwa administration said it will be closely monitoring to establish the connection between Mugabe and NPF, which so far has only two recognisable faces — Mutinhiri and Mawarire.

Interestingly, Zhuwao claimed that the new party was already being infiltrated by State security agents. DailyNews