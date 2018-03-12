Kaitano wants FC Platinum star

By Mukudzei Chingwere

South African Premiership side SuperSport United, who are currently under the tutelage of former Warriors defensive stalwart Kaitano ‘’Ngwenya’’ Tembo, have made inquiries about the availability of 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League first runner-up Kelvin Moyo.

Moyo was one of the best players for FC Platinum last year, marshalling the miners’ backline together with the likes of his twin brother Elvis, Gift Bello, Raphael Mudhuviwa and Wallace Magalane.

They only conceded 15 goals in 40 matches.

The steady defender, who turns 25 this year, ignored overtures from other foreign clubs last year as he targeted representing the miners in the African Champions League.

But, following their early exit from Africa’s premier inter-club competition, he is now ready to move.

Tembo, the former Warriors vice-captain, is reportedly eager to take on board some young legs into his central defence where he has been relying on the ageing duo of former Bafana Bafana centreback Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels.

Moyo is not represented by a football intermediary and Matsatsantsa have approached his parent club to release him for a trial stint requested by compatriot Tembo and his technical department.

Though FC Platinum were reluctant to talk about the deal, a source confirmed that the South African side have made their interest known by the Zimbabwean champions.

“SuperSport have expressed interest in Kelvin but they want him for trials first before tabling a bid for the player, there are some clubs who wanted his services before but most of the clubs were never really serious.

‘’SuperSport seemsto be really interested.

“Arrangements are now being made between the two clubs to facilitate trials with the South African club, he might be leaving soon for South Africa.

“He is interested with the possibility of playing abroad and he knows leaving at this stage is good for his career and also playing under a Zimbabwean, who played as a central defender like him during his days, will help him adjust to the demands of the new league quickly,” said the source.

Moyo is eager to join a foreign club after seeing close friend Gerald Takwara has started life fairly well at Ajax Cape Town.

Following the inclusion of Lawrence Mhlanga into their team, FC Platinum might be tempted to cash in on the talented defender who is a member of the club captaincy.

If the defender’s move to SuperSport materialises, the Warriors fringe player will join compatriots, Tembo, Onismor Bhasera, Evans Rusike and Kingston Nkatha. The Herald