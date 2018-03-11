Zimbo owned and UK based Tann Law acquires RBM Solicitors

UNITED KINGDOM – Tann Law Solicitors, a firm of Solicitors based in Coventry led by Zimbabwean lawyer, Andrew Nyamayaro, has been experiencing tremendous growth since its inception in 2016. Recently Tann Law Solicitors Ltd acquired RBM Solicitors Ltd.

The new firm is being touted as a true combination of equals – a combination of two extraordinary firms very similar in size and culture, with practice strengths that are highly complementary and will enable the firm to provide a new and broader set of services to clients.

Mr and Mrs Bvunzawabaya of RBM Solicitors Ltd are now part time Consultants at the new firm. Mr Andrew Nyamayaro will manage the firm. Mrs Bvunzawabaya will also be focusing on growing the work of Migrant family support and the evangelical ministry of Freedom in advancing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and so will spend more of her time doing that.

Mr Bvunzawabaya will be pursuing his passion in property investment and supporting care leavers by providing accommodation and education through their company Rock Housing Ltd.

Tann Law solicitors started by offering immigration advice only in a one room office. They have now moved to the professional district of Coventry in the city centre, very close to the train station.

The firm has now expanded to offering advice on several areas of law which include immigration, family, employment, wills, civil litigation, business and corporate law advice.

“We have also realised that a number of the Zimbabwean community members are doctors, nurses, carers, social workers to mention a few and we now handle all regulatory work for people who are facing disciplinary action or face being struck off the professional registers”, said Nyamayaro.

Tann Law Solicitors have also submitted a tender for legal aid work and if the tender is successful, they will be offering legal aid work on qualifying applications.

If you have been affected by the recent acquisition of RBM Solicitors or you want to enquire about the mentioned areas of law, contact Tann Law Solicitors on phone numbers (UK) 02477632323, email [email protected]. The physical address remains 4 Manor Terrace, Friars Road, Coventry, CV1 2NU.