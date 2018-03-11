Tshinga Dube donates to mushroom victims family

By Dumisani Nsingo

Makokoba Member of the National Assembly Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube yesterday donated groceries to a family which lost four of its members after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Filabusi in Matabeleland South.

Rtd Col Dube donated food stuff including beverages worth about $400 and a goat. Rtd Col Dube visited the bereaved family at their Makokoba suburb home to pay his condolences over the untimely death of their children after consuming poisonous mushrooms at Thandanani Village in Filabusi two weeks ago. The deceased have been identified as Tapelo Nkomo (8), Petronella Mnkandla (3), Zibusiso Sibanda (7) and a toddler Primrose Maphosa who was one-and-a-half-years old.

Three other children are still admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital with two in stable condition while one is in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to one of the deceased child’s mother, Ms Perseverance Nkomo the seven children and some neighbours started complaining of stomach pains and vomiting after eating wild mushrooms on a Saturday two weeks ago.

“The children started experiencing severe stomach pains and later started vomiting. We took them to Filabusi District Hospital but they were not effectively attended to as most of the staff was said to be on strike and unfortunately we lost one of them on Sunday.

“They were later transferred to Mpilo where the other one died on Tuesday (last week) and the other the following day. The fourth died yesterday (Friday) while the other three children who belong to my sisters are still admitted,” she said.

Rtd Col Dube said it was sad to lose young lives but hinted that the death could have been avoided had proper consultations been made by the family members with regards to seeking knowledge of the appropriate mushrooms which ought to be consumed.

“It’s sad that we have lost such young lives but people should always be wary of what they consume, especially wild edibles. One should seek advice from those that are in the know before consuming any produce they are not well acquainted with,” he said.

“It’s my duty as a community leader to show such benevolence because I believe I should be merry with my people in times of happiness and mourn with them in times of grieving. I have over the years been assisting people in my constituency and I am proud that I do it without any strings attached,” he said.

The deceased will be buried at their rural home in Filabusi. The Sunday News