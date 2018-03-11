Soldier killed in beer brawl

By Michael Magoronga

A soldier based at 5 Infantry Battalion in Kwekwe died on Monday evening after he was head-butted by a colleague when a beer brawl turned nasty.

Onias Moyo (26) was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission after he was head-butted by a workmate Bruce Dungeni while they were drinking at Linda Bar in Mbizo 4. Dungeni is reportedly employed by Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Ethel Mkwende said she was yet to get the report.

Zimbabwe National Army public relations officer Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the incident but declined to comment saying doing so might jeopardise police investigations.

“I can only confirm that the culprits have been apprehended and are assisting police with investigations. I cannot comment further than that since doing so would be prejudicial,” he said.

However, a witness said the two, Moyo and Dungeni were drinking beer at Linda Bar when the dispute arose.

“The two had been drinking together since morning in the company of their friends. They, however, had a misunderstanding around 8pm over who would buy the next round,” said the witness. .

The source said while the two were exchanging blows, a friend Steven Samuel who had been drinking with the two for the better part of the day, tried to restrain them to no avail.

“The moment Samuel let Moyo free, Dungeni head-butted the now deceased on the face and he started bleeding profusely from the mouth and nose,” said the witness.

A police report was made and Moyo was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.

Dungeni and Samuel were reportedly picked up by police and are in police custody assisting with investigations. The Sunday News