Mujuru ready to work with Mutinhiri

By Michael Magoronga

Former President Mugabe’s current political disciples Dr Joice Mujuru and Retired Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri are likely to go to bed if the latter accepts the invitation to join the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) largely seen as a ploy to divide the Mashonaland vote and deny ruling Zanu-PF an absolute majority in this year’s elections.

The two are believed to be under the political tutelage of President Mugabe who is slowly coming out in the open as a bitter enemy of the new political dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The PRC leader and presidential candidate Dr Mujuru recently welcomed the National Patriotic Front (NPF) man to the political arena saying doors were open for his party to join the coalition, confirming that Zanu-PF was a political giant that needed combined efforts to fight.

Dr Mujuru said this in an interview after addressing a Midlands North Provincial meeting in Kwekwe on Tuesday where she admitted Zanu-PF was a tough challenge which needed a stronger opposition. Rtd Brig-Gen Mutinhiri was appointed leader of the NPF after resigning from the revolutionary party citing irregularities in the way the new Government took over power from Cde Mugabe.

“We welcome him to the political fray and wish him the best. But as PRC, we are not saying he should join us, neither are we saying he should not. Our train is in motion and anyone who is willing should jump onto the train before it leaves,” she said.

The former Vice-President said the coalition was formed with a sole mandate of removing Zanu-PF from power hence it would not be prudent to close doors on other parties. PRC is however, made up of obscure four political parties namely ZUNDE, DARE, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National People’s Party (NPP).

She said it was always going to be tough to win seats in the Midlands since it is the home ground of President Mnangagwa.

“We have failed to handle the province and as a result we have divided the province into two to allow the party to reach out to the people at grassroots.

We all know that Ngwena (as President Mnangagwa is known in political circles) hails from here and regards this as a no-go area but I challenge you to work hard,” she said.

PRC secretary-general Mr Gorden Moyo labelled MDC Alliance leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa as a political juvenile who was riding on the youths’ back to achieve personal political gains.

He went on to call for a free and fair election that is not marred by incidents of violence. The Sunday News