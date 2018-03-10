Winky D readies to release Ngirozi video

By Bongani Ndlovu

Probably the most inspiring and uplifting song on the Gombwe album, Ngirozi, a collaboration between Winky D and Vabati VaJehovah, now has a music video that will be released on Monday.

The song became an instant hit when the album was launched at the HICC last month and became the talk of the country and beyond the borders. It is now being blazed on various dance floors.

The song showed the ingenuity of Winky D as he roped in the ever popular men in white robes to give fans a gospel song that is easy to sing along and dance to.

Writing on his Facebook fan page, Winky D – who won the People’s Choice Award at the National Arts Merit Awards last month – said the music video was shot in response to the support the song received from fans.

“African wisdom teaches us that wood that has already been touched by fire isn’t hard to set alight. The song Ngirozi was touched by the fans’ blessings of fire the same day that we performed it for the first time at the HICC.

“Our decision to favour it with this video is premised on the support that you the fans, who’re the stakeholders and stockholders of my music, have given it. I’m forever indebted to the love you continue to show towards the works,” posted Winky D.

Last year, when it was communicated that Winky D was working on a song with Vabati VaJehovah, a lot of interest came from different circles as fans were curious to hear the song.

They wanted to see how he would fuse the gospel acapella group into the Zimdancehall genre, and on that night at HICC, they were left in awe after Winky D and Vabati VaJehova performed the song.

Hopefully, the music video will not be disappointing as Disappear which left a lot to be desired. Fans are looking forward to a quality production.

It is, however, a pity that the blockbuster collaboration between Winky D and Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi on Panorwadza Moyo, does not have a music video, something Winky’s fans have called on him to look into.

Nevertheless, in truth, Winky D seems not keen on music videos sadly, although anything from him will be the hottest thing on the market and quickly gobbled up by his ever growing legion of fans. The Chronicle